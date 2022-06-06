The popular ITV2 series returns for its eighth season.

When does the new series of Love Island start?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new series starts at 9pm tonight (Monday, June 6) on ITV2.

x

Episodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.

During the dating show, which will run for between six to eight weeks, cast members will attempt to find love in a villa – as new arrivals threaten to disrupt growing relationships.

Who is Luca Bish?

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton, has been confirmed in the line-up for the upcoming series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made.

"I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Mr Bish currently has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Who are the other contestants?

Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Dami, Hope a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport, South Wales.

Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, is originally from Rome and now living in Manchester, and works as a business owner.

Gemma Owen, 19, is a dressage rider and business owner from Chester. She is also the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai.

Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Who are the previous Love Island winners?

2015 - Jess Hayes and Max Morley

2016 - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

2017 - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

2018 - Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

2019 - Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

2020 - Finn Tapp and Paige Turley

2021 - Liam Reardon and Millie Court