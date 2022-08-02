Many viewers shared the image of Luca looking confused and joked that the Brighton man would be asking for a recount. Photo: ITV2

The Sussex fishmonger looked confused as presenter Laura Whitmore announced that Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were this year’s winners of the ITV2 dating show in last night’s Love Island final.

Luca and his girlfriend Gemma Owen clapped politely as they finished in second place, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finish third.

Tasha Ghouri, who was the show's first deaf contestant, and Andrew Le Page finished in fourth place.

On Sunday, Luca's family defended him after viewers criticised his reaction after discovering his fellow Islanders had voted for him to go in the public vote.

Luca has received heavy criticism from fans in recent weeks – with accusations of him bullying Tasha and aggressively overacting to situations in challenges relating to him and Gemma.

One fan tweeted: “Luca got humbled by Ekin-Su and Davide's win. The satisfaction is real.”

While another posted: “Luca is going to sit us down and ask us why we didn't vote them.”

Another user said: “Here we go again, are you serious why can't Luca just be happy for Ekin and Davide for the rest of the show at least.”

Following Gemma and Luca's second-place finish, the fishmonger's family posted a photo of the pair, with a caption saying: “Thank you SO much from the bottom of our hearts for all of the support you’ve shown this gorgeous couple.

"So excited to continue watching your journey from the outside. You really did win by finding each other.”

On Gemma’s Instagram, her family posted photos solely of the 19-year-old without Luca, with the caption: “Words can’t describe how proud we all are of Gemma. She has shown the nation how mature, honest and classy she truly is.

"From the bottom of our hearts thank you for all the love and support…Gemma is going to be SO overwhelmed. We are passing this back to Gemma now… We have loved running her account and being part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait for what the future holds✨.”

The 23-year-old had been condemned for becoming enraged after learning that he and Gemma had been voted for as least compatible couple.

After being saved, he sat down at the firepit and muttered to Gemma: “Ooh I’m gonna have some fun tonight.”

Later, Luca said: “The people I voted for I don’t give a f**k.

"F**king all I know is how good me and Gemma are, but then three of you voted for me.”

The Brighton man’s family said he had stayed 'true to himself' and that he had simply been 'honest with his emotions'.

The Love Island 2022 series has been a ratings hit, with 5 million viewers tuning in to the opening episode, but the show has been marred by controversy.