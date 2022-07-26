Fans of the popular ITV2 dating show have said the couple are looking "constantly bored".

In last night’s episode, the pair discussed their relationship, with Luca saying: “I've not done anything big to say were exclusive or 100 per cent and if you look around here right now everyone has done something or made a big gesture."

Gemma then shared her opinion and said: "We know were going in that direction and we know we are that. When other people are doing it you can't get bitter about it.”

Despite the criticism, Luca and Gemma are still third favourites to win Love Island 2022 with William Hill

Viewers took to Twitter discuss the their relationship following the episode.

@deluxeprada said: “Gemma is so bored of Luca".

@ebsmomma: "Gemma isn’t bothered about Luca . I feel like she has gone in to higher her profile while not embarrassing her Dad."

@Imboredaffff added: "Gemma and Luca have the deadest relationship I've ever seen on Love Island. She looks so bored when she's around this boy."

The 23-year-old fishmonger was accused of bullying Tasha during both the Snog, Marry, Pie and Suck and Blow challenges.

Gemma Owen’s mum had given her support to Tasha Ghouri and Ofcom received more than 3,000 complaints after Luca and some of the other boys behaviours during the Mad Movies segments of the show.

Long standing front runners in the market are Davide & Ekin-Su, tipped a very likely 1-4.

The couple have withstood many challenges, and appear to be on the right track to winning the show after having gone exclusive and shown a real connection between them.

Runner up favourite couple to win are Newcastle PT Adam and Swansea paramedic Paige, tipped 5-1.

A somewhat late coupling in the show which has unexpectedly bloomed, given Adam’s track record, the pair have really hit it off and have a real chance of winning the show.

Coming in as fourth favourite are Dublin microbiologist Dami and London hotel waitress Indiyah, at 17-2.

Guernsey estate agent Andrew and Yorkshire dancer Tasha come in as fifth favourite, tipped 16-1.

Couples to win Love Island 2022

Davide & Ekin-Su (1-4)

Adam & Paige (5-1)

Luca & Gemma (9-1)

Dami & Indiyah (17-2)

Andrew & Tasha (16-1)