The escort will leave Henfield northbound via Kidders Lane and the A281 at 9.30am.

The abnormal load will travel on the B2116 and thenthe B2118 at Albourne to Hurstpierpoint.

The escort will travel on the B2117 to the A23 southbound, and then onto the A27 westbound.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as specialist officers from Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit provide an escort to safely transport an abnormal load from Henfield to Shoreham on Monday (May 30)

The escort will leave the A27 at Hangleton on the A293, and move on the A270 and A259 towards Shoreham.

Motorists are advised that the vehicles will be travelling at slow speeds and some delays may be expected.