Love Island: WKD offers opportunity to West Sussex resident to get paid to watch popular ITV show

Leading drinks brand WKD is announcing the new role which will see one applicant from Southwick get paid £500 to watch the popular ITV relationship show all summer long.

Alison Gray, head of brand at WKD, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Love Island as its official alcohol partner again this year, and to celebrate, we’re on the hunt for the UK’s first ever WKD Love Island Professional.

“We’re looking for the ultimate Love Island specialist, who likes nothing more than keeping up with all the shenanigans in the villa. If you think this sounds like you’re our type on paper, and you also love WKD, then we want to hear from you.”

The drinks brand will also be providing free bottles of its Limited Edition WKD Pink Love Island bottles and two tickets to be in the audience of Love Island Aftersun.

The chosen WKD Love Island Professional (L.I.P) will be required to keep up to date with all the drama, chats by the firepit and their favourite islanders cracking on before reporting their findings back to WKD bosses.

Those looking to apply can do so by clicking here.

Entries must be complete before Friday (June 10), with applicants explaining why they think they should be WKD’s Love Island Professional.

Entrants must be 18 or over.