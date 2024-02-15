A major crackdown is being launched on roadside rubbish dumping in Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham District Council has joined forces with Sussex Police, the Environment Agency and West Sussex County Council to tackle the problem after saying it is currently facing ‘an ongoing battle’ with litter being strewn on roadsides across the district.

A number of ‘enforcement days’ have been carried out on roads where fly-tipping has been seen as a severe problem.

A council spokesperson said: “The appearance of litter on roadsides is a blight on our environment and its clearance currently costs local taxpayers thousands of pounds a year.

“The targeted unannounced operation days were designed to address drivers who transport controlled waste – industrial/commercial – and establish if the vehicles had sufficient capability and/or capacity to carry waste.

“Additionally, motorists carrying commercial waste were asked to produce their Waste Carriers Licence which is a legal requirement.

“Every business in the UK that produces waste has a legal duty of care to manage it properly until it is recycled or disposed of. This means that businesses and residents must always use a registered waste carrier to carry their waste as well as keeping the correct paperwork for at least two years.”

More than 60 vehicles were stopped on one operation day, resulting in a number of fixed penalty fines. Further unannounced enforcement days are being planned throughout 2024 across different locations.

In the past 12 months the council has issued around 70 litter-related fines.The spokesperson added: “We are really pleased to be working in close collaboration with so many key partners to combat littering and fly-tipping.

“Littering is a crime which not only causes a terrible eyesore for people but also damages the environment and leaves taxpayers out of pocket as it has to be removed at public expense, which is not acceptable.

“Our operation days are a great example of what can be achieved when partnership agencies work together to ensure the vehicles on our roads are operating safely and that they carry the correct licensing.”