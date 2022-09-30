Edit Account-Sign Out
Man collapsed whilst playing football in Worthing

Police officers saved a man’s life after he collapsed whilst playing football in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:28 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:33 pm

A man suffered a cardiac arrest and had stopped breathing after the incident on Tuesday, March 1, according to Sussex Police.

PC Emily Graysmark, PCSO Leigh-Anne Ardak and PCSO Amanda Coyte-Smith attended the location and assisted ambulance staff by performing CPR for more than 20 minutes, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The officers remained resilient and persistent in their efforts to save his life.

The four officers were among dozens of police employees, commended for their achievements at the West Sussex Divisional Awards ceremony, held at Arundel Castle on Monday, September 26. (Left to right) Vice Lord Lieutenant Sir Richard Kleinwort, PCSO Ardak, PCSO Coyte-Smith, PC Graysmark, Chief Insp Sarah Leadbeatter. Photo: Sussex Police

"Their actions contributed to the player regaining consciousness and being taken to hospital for recovery.”

The four officers were among dozens of police employees, commended for their achievements at the West Sussex Divisional Awards ceremony, held at Arundel Castle on Monday (September 26).

Awards were presented for a variety of reasons, including proactive work around drugs possession and supply, complex investigations, impactful community engagement and life-saving actions. Click here to read more.

