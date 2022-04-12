Managers of award-winning Rosedale Care Home in Horsham to retire this week

A married couple - who have run an award winning family care home in Horsham for 24 years - are retiring this week.

Rosemary and Adelindo Pavoni, have lead the team at Rosedale Care Home on Kings Road for nearly a quarter of a century, helping to look after over 200 older people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosemary has worked in health and social care for over 55 years, leading the Rosedale team to win many awards, including three Platinum awards from The Gold Standards Framework for End of Life Care.

Rosemary and Adelindo Pavoni, have lead the team at Rosedale Care Home on Kings Road for nearly a quarter of a century

The couple's work has been recognised twice on BBC news - for their outstanding approach to care.

A spokesman for Rosedale Care Home said: "Rosemary & Adelindo have fostered a unique 'Rosedale family'. They have ensured that all residents days have been filled with meaning, comfort, happiness and warmth. Overcoming challenges with kindness, compassion and resilience.

"They have ensured that dignity, independence and seeing residents as individuals has been at the heart of their ethos, along with fostering a sense of community and belonging for all that live and work at Rosedale. "

Rosemary and Adelindo said they will 'truly miss' their lives at Rosedale but are so proud of all they have achieved.

Rosedale will continue with it's current staff but is now under new ownership and management.