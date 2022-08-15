Sussex Egyptology Society: Popular Egyptologist to give two talks in Worthing

Sussex Egyptology Society has organised the visit on Saturday, August 27, with Aidan speaking on The First Pharaohs and Resurrecting the First Pharaohs.
The talks will be at Davison High School for Girls from 2pm to 4.30pm. No need to book, simply turn up. The cost is £5 to non-members, refundable if you subsequently join Sussex Egyptology Society.
Professor Dodson is a lecturer at Bristol University. He has appeared on BBC documentaries on Ancient Egypt, written 25 books and produced around 400 articles.
His lectures will cover the first pharaohs, who unified what we now call Egypt, how subsequent pharaohs honoured them and how their tombs and temples were discovered in modern times.
For further information on the society, visit www.egyptology-uk.com