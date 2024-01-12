Midhurst boy smashes £750 target with charity challenge for RNLI
Nathan Jones from Midhurst said: “I’m walking 200 miles from the 12th of December to the third of March. I’m doing it because I like going to our closest RNLI in Selsey. I love seeing the boats. My Great Granny won a writing competition with the RNLI in 1936, so it means a lot to me. I’ve been going for three years and really love it there.”
There are set to be several walks that people can partake in and join in with Nathan’s challenge. The first one was a two-and-a-half-mile festive walk around Midhurst that took place on Sunday, December 17.
RNLI lifeboats in the South East protect hundreds of communities through our 24-hour search and rescue service. They rely on the safest, most reliable lifeboats and modern stations to launch from.
The Just Giving page can be accessed here.