Groups of teenagers have been taking part in a viral trend on social media app, Tiktok, based on the film; Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

The rowdy teens film themselves dressed in suits and copying the main character, supervillain Felonius Gru.

Some UK cinema have since taken the decision to ban groups of young people wearing suits.

Worthing's Dome Cinema said under 18s in formal attire or dressed in Minion costumes will require accompanying. Photo: Steve Robards

Shoreham-by-Sea resident James Durnford visited Worthing’s Dome Cinema, in Marine Parade, with his nephew last Friday (July 1).

He said the ‘misbehaviour of children’ caused ‘disruption and upset’ for the parents and children there to watch the film.

He added: “They scared small children.

"People pay good money to see films

“The TikTok trend should be called TikTok terror.”

James said he and his six-year-old nephew were ‘just trying to enjoy the film’, adding: “I was absolutely appalled by the behaviour of these teenagers.

"It was awful.

“They are going round wearing Minion costumes and making this most horrendous noise. I don’t know who on earth came up with the idea but it’s horrific.

"This is the trouble with the internet. They are silly ideas and people follow them like sheep.

"I noticed other parents were complaining as well. It was spooking the kids.

"It just wasn’t nice and it’s quite concerning.”

The Dome Cinema announced on Saturday that anyone who under the age of 18 will not be allowed into screening of the film, without an accompanying adult.

However, the cinema has since changed its stance.

In a social media post on Monday, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we no longer require under 18s to be accompanied for screenings of Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

"However under 18s in formal attire or dressed in Minion costumes will require accompanying. We will keep these measures under constant review.”

