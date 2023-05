A woman that has been missing in Seaford has been found deceased by Sussex Police.

Deborah George went missing from the East Sussex town on Thursday, April 6, and police were saddened to report that the 46-year-old was found dead on Tuesday, May 2.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances & a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.

Officers had been asking residents to check CCTV and dashcam footage for signs of her whereabouts.