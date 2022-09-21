Thomas was handed over to Wadars animal rescue in Worthing is ‘desperate for a new home’, after spending 114 days in the charity’s cattery.

Wadars is appealing for a home for Thomas with no other pets or young children ‘where he can live out his retirement’.

Wadars operations director, Tracy Cadman, said: “Sadly, after the loss of his owner Thomas had a health scare himself and had to undergo surgery to remove his ear flap, but he is now fighting fit and has come out the other side looking even more adorable than before.”

Wadars is looking for a ‘calm, loving home’ for Thomas where he can ‘once again enjoy a settled life snoozing on laps and sunbathing in the garden’.

Tracy added: “As a slightly older gentleman, Thomas may require a little extra TLC in later life but is generally a very easy cat and will make someone the perfect companion.”

If you feel that you could offer a suitable home to Thomas, contact Wadars on 01903 247111 or email [email protected]

