Sussex Police are asking anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Jane Wickens, 15, and Lilly-Ann Wickens, 17, to contact them immediately.

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Jane & Lilly-Ann Wickens, aged 15 & 17, reported missing from Hailsham?

“They may be in Burgess Hill or Haywards Heath.

“Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to report it to us online or call 101 and quote serial 1456 of 25/07.”