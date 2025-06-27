‘More needs to be done’ – Guides meet Online Safety Minister

Online Safety Minister Baroness Jones has joined broadcaster and Girlguiding ambassador Ashley James to talk to girls from 13th Worthing Guides about the challenges girls face online.

Research by Girlguiding has found 34 per cent of girls had been made to feel unsafe online. One in eight young people aged 13 to 18 were found to have seen sexual threats directed at women and girls online, and more than a quarter of young people had seen misogynistic comments on social media.

At the meeting, Baroness Jones heard about the experiences girls faced online and the impact it had on their lives.

During Baroness Jones’ visit, Guides completed the online safety activity ‘To share or not to share?’ alongside Girlguiding ambassador Ashley James. The activity encourages girls to think about what they share online, from information to pictures, and how to post safely.

Ashley James and Baroness Jones with girls from 13th Worthing Guides. Picture: Girlguiding

Ashley said: “Feeling unsafe online is a daily reality for so many young people and Girlguiding’s research proves that this is having a massive impact on girls. I know first-hand how difficult online harm can be, which is why I feel so passionate about it and why I know there is a real need for action.

“When I think of some of the things that me and so many other women have experienced on anonymous gossip websites – from abuse, to doxxing, to harassment and my children’s personal

information being shared or being reported to social services – it fills me with horror that one day my children might have to face such abuse from anonymous trolls. More needs to be done to protect people online.

“Ofcom’s Children Codes will be coming into effect in the next few months, which will hopefully be a step in the right direction to help keep girls safe online. But we need more to be done, and social media companies need to be held accountable.”

Research by Girlguiding has found 34 per cent of girls had been made to feel unsafe online. Picture: Girlguiding

In July, 40 new practical measures will be added to the Online Safety Act to ensure tech firms do more to protect children from online harm. The steps include preventing minors from encountering the most harmful content relating to suicide, self-harm, eating disorders and pornography.

Baroness Jones said: “Hearing directly from the Guides about how online activity is shaping their lives as they grow into young women was powerful and deeply important. Their experiences highlight the urgency of tackling the misogyny that still runs through both our online and offline worlds.

“We will not allow the internet to become a breeding ground for gender-based violence. Instead, it must be a place where women and girls feel safe and empowered – just as they have been striving to be for generations. This begins with protecting young girls and boys from harmful content and holding platforms accountable.

“With the Children’s Codes coming into force next month, girls will begin to see safer, more respectful online spaces, and boys will be less exposed to content that fuels gender-based violence. But this is just the start. We will continue to act wherever necessary to strengthen protections for young people online.”