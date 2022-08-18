More sewage water pumped into sea at Newhaven as people told to avoid Seaford beach

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pollution warnings are in place for dozens of beaches across the coastline as Southern Water discharged overflows to protect homes, schools, businesses and hospitals from flooding.

Yesterday, sewage water was pumped out of Newhaven into the sea for five hours between 12pm and 5pm, affecting the bathing water at Seaford beach.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, people were outraged by footage posted on Twitter, which showed storm sewage being discharged by Southern Water from a sewer overflow – only metres away from Seaford beach – between 8:32am and 10:30am.

Yesterday, sewage water was pumped out of Newhaven into the sea for five hours between 12pm and 5pm, affecting the bathing water at Seaford beach.

The east Sussex beach is a popular swimming spot during the summer months. British psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry described it as her ‘favourite place to swim’ on Twitter yesterday and said she was ‘appalled and saddened’ by the sewage video.

The film was also described as a ‘new low’ for the area by Lewes District councillor Matthew Bird.

Councillor Bird said: “To see these sewage discharges into our seas, especially at time when many swimmers are taking to the water, is truly shocking and disheartening.

“Discharges are only supposed to take place after storm events and only because our water infrastructure is not fit for purpose.

“Like hundreds of other residents in the district, I swim regularly at Seaford and it is simply wrong that we should have to gamble with our health because of a lack of investment by Southern Water.

“Even by the miserably poor standards that Southern Water are infamous for, this is a new low.”

Seaford Town Council said it was ‘shocked and concerned’ by actions taken by Southern Water as the beach is heavily utilised by local families, swimmers and tourists.

Town Clerk for Seaford, Adam Chugg, said: "I was stunned and saddened to view the recent film of sewage being pumped into the sea at Seaford. Seaford Bay is an iconic part of the town and is used regularly by residents and visitors.

"Seaford Town Council do not think it is acceptable to put public health at risk in this way.”

The water supplier said Tuesday’s thunder storms brought heavy rain which fell onto parched ground and couldn’t absorb surface run-off, meaning that more rain than usual overwhelmed its network.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “This led to some overflows – which are used to protect homes, schools, businesses and hospitals from flooding – spilling excess water into the sea in parts of west Sussex, including Seaford. These discharges are heavily diluted and typically 95 per cent of them are rainwater.

“We are dedicated to significantly reducing storm overflows and are running innovative pilot schemes across the region to reduce the amount of rainfall entering our combined sewers by 2030."

Councillor Matthew Bird understands that Southern Water will attend a meeting of the council’s Policy and Performance Advisory Committee in November.

Southern Water is also currently consulting on its Drainage and Wastewater Management Plans currently until September 5.