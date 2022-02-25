Morrisons in Seaford donates electronic goods to those that need it most

Morrisons customers in Seaford have been encouraged to bring their unwanted electronic goods to the store as part of a new initiative.
The Seaford Morrisons recently joined together with three other Sussex Morrisons and Tubbs Computer Supplies in Eastbourne to hold a technology drive collecting old unwanted laptops, mobiles and tablets.
The supermarket held the drive from January 31 to February 6, with all devices collected from the store and where then securely wiped by Tubbs Computer Supplies.
The devices will be donated to people in the local communities in need of them for either home schooling or help finding employment.
Sophie Carpenter, community champion at Seaford Morrisons, said: "We are incredibly proud of the generosity of our local people and the amount of technology we have been able to collect that will now be able to benefit our local communities. We have had such wonderful support of the technology drive from both our town mayor, Rodney Reed and our local MP, Maria Caulfield."