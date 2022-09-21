The supermarket has launched its proposals to redevelop the former shopping centre, having bought the site in May this year.

Justin Lawrence, Senior Property Manager at Morrisons, said: “This development offers a great opportunity to provide a new town centre for Peacehaven and its community.

"Our investment will create local employment and improve shopping choice in a town that is currently poorly served by major supermarkets.

Artists’ impression of our proposed new Peacehaven store

“We want to hear the views of the public, so would be grateful if people could come to our exhibition or visit the consultation website to find more information and let us know what they think of the plans.”

The plans include a range of commercial, retail and community facilities – anchored by a new Morrisons supermarket – creating a estimated 390 job opportunities for local people.

Morrisons confirmed that a planning application for the principle, scale and design of the development will shortly be submitted to Lewes District Council.

Before any decisions are made, the supermarket chain is inviting residents to have their say through a new consultation website.

There will also be a public consultation exhibition held in the vacant Unit 4/5 at the Meridian Centre on Friday (September 30) – between 4pm and 8pm – and Saturday (October 1) between 10am and 2pm.

The sale of the centre to Morrisons meant that the Peacehaven Library could remain in its current location on the site.