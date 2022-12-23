Motorcycle group donates toys to children at Eastbourne and Hastings hospitals for Christmas

Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts held their annual Christmas charity run on Sunday, December 18.
A spokesperson said: “Seeing several Santas on a bike is certainly a sight to behold and it was great to see and hear so much support along our way with people waving and beeping their horns. This year we raised over 242kg of food and selection boxes for the Eastbourne Foodbank as well as a massive haul of presents for our local hospitals’ children's wards.”
The group visited Eastbourne District General Hospital’s Scott Unit and the Kipling Ward at Hastings’ Conquest Hospital.
Nick Burnett from the group said: "It's been a tough time for many and this year we added the Eastbourne Foodbank to our annual event to reach even more people and help spread as much Christmas spirit as we possibly could"