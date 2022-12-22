Scores of drivers have had their cars damaged due to a large pothole on a main road in Hastings, a motorist has said.

Claire Ranson said she and her husband were travelling on The Ridge last night (Wednesday, December 21) when their car hit the pothole.

They pulled over and took pictures of it and called the police and East Sussex Highways to report it.

Claire said she put a post up on Facebook after the incident, which she said attracted almost 90 comments from people saying the pothole had damaged the tyres or rims of their cars.

The pothole on The Ridge. Picture from Claire Ranson

She said: “We were driving along The Ridge at 7.30pm when all of a sudden we hit the deepest pothole. We were in our six-month-old BMW. We pulled over and took photos of it. My husband called the police while I stood on The Ridge for ages directing cars around it.

“All of a sudden a police car drove down and I flagged it down. There were two policemen in the car who said we had to call highways. I explained to them that if a motorbike or cyclist went into it there would be a very nasty accident.

“We then called highways who knew all about this pothole. It had started on Monday and was just getting worse every day, as no one had been out to fix it.

“I have had more than 40 people message me saying they have had some kind of damage done to their car.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We have carried out repairs along The Ridge in recent days and have revisited the area today following this report. The number of potholes always increases during the winter months, particularly after prolonged periods of wet and cold weather, which means once potholes form they can become larger and deeper more quickly than usual.

“We prioritise the repair of potholes across the county based, whether identified by the public or from routine safety inspections, on a number of factors including the depth, size and location of the pothole and, where these meet our published safety intervention levels for repair, they are repaired within a specified timeframe. To repair all potholes regardless of whether they are an immediate safety issue or not would require considerably more resources.”