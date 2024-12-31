My top five most read news stories for East Sussex in 2024: the prettiest town in the UK, two farms for sale and 50 homes coming to village

The Telegraph named Lewes the prettiest town in the UK. Photo: Peter Cripps from National World archivesThe Telegraph named Lewes the prettiest town in the UK. Photo: Peter Cripps from National World archives
My 2024 has certainly been busy with many breaking news stories coming my way during the standard 9 to 5.30 day.

My main papers are the Sussex Express and the Mid Sussex Times, but there has also been plenty to report on from outside these titles in the wider East Sussex area during my frequent work on weekend shifts.

With the end of 2024 rapidly approaching, I’ve had a look back at my top five most read (upbeat) stories of the year from East Sussex.

1) Lewes named prettiest town in the UK

The Telegraph named Lewes the prettiest town in the UK in an article praising its annual firework display, medieval streets and ‘radical and literary history’. People can read the full article at www.telegraph.co.uk, which includes the section on Lewes by Sally Howard. To celebrate, I had a look through our photo archives to create a gallery showing some of the best sights from the past 15 years.

2) Two East Sussex farms covering 378 acres come onto market for £7,000,000

Savills announced in October that two adjoining mixed Wealden farms covering 378 acres were on the market. The real estate company said Greenhurst and Foxhole Farms in High Hurstwood, Uckfield, had a guide price of £7,000,000 for the whole, or are available in ten lots. Readers seem to find stories about these unique kinds of properties fascinating and the article racked up more than 20,000 views in a short space of time!

3) More than 50 new homes coming to East Sussex village

Work began on May 31 on the new Charles Church development in Ringmer when Persimmon Homes South East said the first spade had gone into the ground. The housebuilder started to construct 53 new homes on land off Round House Road with 21 homes being made available to those in need of housing through a local housing partner.

4) Former award-winning pub in East Sussex village could be turned into cottages

In September we learned that the Horns Lodge in South Street, South Chailey, could be turned into four terraced cottages with separate parking land. Planet Properties said the 979 square metre site at 20-23 South Street would still have eight parking spaces if the plan is approved. The application is still pending consideration. The design and access statement said the buildings would be a ‘cottage design’ to reflect the surrounding homes and be ‘clearly identifiable as typical of a Sussex village’.

5) Popular pub reopened by couple with decades of experience

A well-known East Sussex pub was reopened in July by a couple with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. Greg Coleman and Carla Marsh took on The Juggs in The Street, Lewes, their first Shepherd Neame pub together. The 13th century establishment was listed at uk.businessesforsale.com in November last year as it looked for a new landlord. Carla was thrilled at the reopening, saying: “It’s been non-stop since we came in the door. We do know a lot of people because we are from the area but also the locals feel like they have their pub back.”

