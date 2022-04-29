Passengers in Sussex are advised to plan ahead over the May Bank Holiday weekend as Network Rail works on two major projects to improve the railway.

Network Rail has confirmed the £160m Victoria to Clapham and Balham re-signalling scheme continues. No trains will run between East Croydon and London Victoria over all three days of the long weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Halsall, Network Rail Southern region’s managing director, said: “We know how frustrating it is for people when we keep doing work on Bank Holidays, and we are always looking for ways to minimise disruption to passengers. For these major projects it’s still the best way of getting the work done and the jobs they’re doing will provide a more reliable railway for everyone.

Over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend (June 2-5) all major routes into London in the South will remain open.

“That being said, the vast majority of the rail network will be open this May Bank Holiday weekend and we’ve been able organise our schedules to keep most lines open so that people can enjoy the Queens’s Platinum Jubilee via rail in June, too”.

Over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend (June 2-5) all major routes into London in the South will remain open.

Scott Brightwell, Operations & Safety Director for South-Eastern, said: “While our partners at Network Rail will need to carry out essential improvement work over the May bank holiday on routes into Victoria and in the Tonbridge area, the railway will remain mostly open during the long weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“This means that trains remain a great option for those who still need to travel for work, and for many will mean a chance to visit their family and friends and take advantage of everything that the south-east has to offer, much of which can be reached by train.”