New call for action over dog fouling in Billingshurst

Bob Bishop says that dog mess is frequently left on a small green near his home and that he has had to warn children in the area to be careful when picking up fallen branches.

“I ruined a pair of gloves myself doing just that,” he said.

He said dog owners frequently failed to pick up the mess. “It happens too often.

Bob Bishop is calling for action over dog fouling in Billingshurst. Pic S Robards SR2203115 SUS-221103-153842001

“It’s a shame - it’s so easy just to leave it and walk on, particularly when people take their dogs for a walk at night or early in the morning when no-one’s around.

“I think the majority of dog owners do pick up after their dogs, it’s just a few people who don’t. It’s a minority that can’t be bothered and it’s a shame.

“People need to be more responsible.”

Horsham District Council says dog fouling is an offence of being in charge of a dog and failing to remove the mess from a public place.

“It is the responsibility of the dog owner to clean up after the dog if it fouls in a public area,” says the council.

“Failure to do so may incur an on-the-spot Fixed Penalty Notice of £80. The maximum fine is £1,000.”

The council says there are enforcement officers patrolling the district to carry out enforcement of the law, adding: “If you witness someone committing a dog fouling offence, please report it to us.

“Dog waste can be disposed of in public litter bins if they are available or you can take the waste home and dispose of it in your general refuse bin.”