Plans for hundreds of new South Downs houses spark fierce opposition

Scores of objections are being raised over the plans which would see 265 new homes built on a greenfield site in Steyning.

One said: “It would destroy the unique small town character and community atmosphere of Steyning.”

Specialist land promotion company Richborough Estates wants to build the new estate on land north of Glebe Farm and Kings Barn Lane in Steyning.

Plans have been put forward to build 265 houses on a greenfield site in Steyning

But local residents are putting forward strong opposition and say the new homes would amount to the ‘creeping urbanisation of the countryside.’

Many have now submitted protest letters to Horsham District Council in a bid to halt building.

The plans have been put forward by Richborough Estates - which provides housebuilders with ‘oven-ready’ land to accelerate building.

The company is also seeking planning approval to build a new three-arm roundabout from the A283 Steyning bypass, create children’s play spaces, cycle and pedestrian routes and a community orchard, along with the 265 houses.

But objectors say that the number of houses proposed is ‘out of keeping with the countryside area.’

And they say that schools, health services, water and sewage provision are already under pressure in the town.

One added: “Steyning town and area has reached its capacity already.”

There are also fears of flooding and concerns that already-busy local roads could not cope with an increase in traffic.

The Steyning Society has also lodged objections to the plans and in a letter to the district council states: “This is a speculative planning application with no foundatin or relationship to the needs of Steyning or its community.”

It also points out that the district is in a area of ‘serious water stress’ and says that Richborough Estates would need to prove that the development would be ‘water neutral.’