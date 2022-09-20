New date announced for Eastbourne Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk
The mayor of Eastbourne has confirmed a new date for his Charity Seafront Walk which was postponed due to the Queen’s funeral.
Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said The Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk will take place on Sunday, October 9, tracing a scenic route from Fisherman’s Green to Holywell and back again.
EBC said mayor Pat Rodohan is welcoming walkers of all ages to join him along the mostly flat route to help fundraise for his two chosen charities.
The spokesperson added: “All money raised will be split between Eastbourne Mencap, which supports local people with learning disabilities, and Eastbourne Foodbank, a charity that provides food and other essential items to residents in crisis.
“Walkers must register in advance to participate. The cost is £10 for adults or £5 for children and all walkers will receive a water bottle, t-shirt and certificate.”
The event starts at 1pm.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayors-charity-sponsored-seafront-walk-2022-tickets-410493245347