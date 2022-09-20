New date announced for Eastbourne Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said The Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk will take place on Sunday, October 9, tracing a scenic route from Fisherman’s Green to Holywell and back again.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EBC said mayor Pat Rodohan is welcoming walkers of all ages to join him along the mostly flat route to help fundraise for his two chosen charities.

Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Rodohan. Photo by Andy Butler

The spokesperson added: “All money raised will be split between Eastbourne Mencap, which supports local people with learning disabilities, and Eastbourne Foodbank, a charity that provides food and other essential items to residents in crisis.

“Walkers must register in advance to participate. The cost is £10 for adults or £5 for children and all walkers will receive a water bottle, t-shirt and certificate.”

The event starts at 1pm.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayors-charity-sponsored-seafront-walk-2022-tickets-410493245347