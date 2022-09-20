Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New date announced for Eastbourne Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk

The mayor of Eastbourne has confirmed a new date for his Charity Seafront Walk which was postponed due to the Queen’s funeral.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:31 am

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said The Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk will take place on Sunday, October 9, tracing a scenic route from Fisherman’s Green to Holywell and back again.

The 4.6 mile walk was originally scheduled for Sunday, September 18.

EBC said mayor Pat Rodohan is welcoming walkers of all ages to join him along the mostly flat route to help fundraise for his two chosen charities.

Most Popular

Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Rodohan. Photo by Andy Butler

The spokesperson added: “All money raised will be split between Eastbourne Mencap, which supports local people with learning disabilities, and Eastbourne Foodbank, a charity that provides food and other essential items to residents in crisis.

“Walkers must register in advance to participate. The cost is £10 for adults or £5 for children and all walkers will receive a water bottle, t-shirt and certificate.”

The event starts at 1pm.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayors-charity-sponsored-seafront-walk-2022-tickets-410493245347

READ THIS:

This is why an Eastbourne road was closed by police

Protection order to tackle anti-social driving in Eastbourne now in force on more than 15 roads

Pevensey Bay restaurant prepares to open after years of neglect

MayorPat RodohanQueen