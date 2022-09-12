Eastbourne Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk postponed

Residents had been told that the walk would trace a scenic route from Fisherman’s Green to Holywell and back again – a total of 4.6 miles.

The event was set to start at 1pm.

Eastbourne Mayor Councillor Pat Rodohan. Photo by Andy Butler

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Following the sad news of the Queen's death on Thursday, this event is being postponed until after her funeral.

"A new date to follow in due course.”

All money raised from the event will be split between the mayor’s chosen charities – Eastbourne Foodbank and Eastbourne Mencap.

Eastbourne Mencap supports local people with learning disabilities while Eastbourne Foodbank provides food and other essential items to residents.