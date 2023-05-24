Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare held its official Uckfield charity shop opening celebrations on the morning of Monday, May 22.

Raystede welcomed Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Kathy Gore – who cut the ribbon - Councillor Spike Mayhew, chairman of Ashdown Radio Ian Smith, and Raystede Trustees Helen Paxton and John Amies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s CEO Stephanie Smith gave a speech to thank everyone for their support and highlighted the importance of charity shops.

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare opening its shop in Uckfield

A spokesperson from the charity added: “They help to raise vital funds allowing Raystede to continue their work in rescuing, rehoming, rehabilitating and providing sanctuary to animals in need.”

This is the charity’s second high street shop, with its first in Lewes proving to be a great success.

The spokesperson said: “The charity shop is run by a small number of employees and a large group of volunteers who are very much looking forward to meeting as many shoppers as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The shop is dog-friendly and stocks clothes, accessories, homeware toys, books, CDs, DVDs, bric-a-brac and lots more.

"Volunteers are needed in the shop and there’s a range of roles available including customer service, sorting and prepping donated stock, and operating the till. Flexible shifts are available and full training is provided, please visit www.raystede.org/volunteer for more information.

"Make sure you pop in and browse for a bargain – all proceeds go towards helping injured and unwanted animals in need at Raystede.”

The Raystede shop team said it would be delighted to receive donations of good quality items to sell to help raise funds for the animals.