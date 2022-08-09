Newhaven building manufacturer to provide "much needed" housing across East Sussex

Buildings manufacturer Boutique Modern has become the modular homes delivery partner for Lewes, Eastbourne, and a number of other local authorities.

The company said they are at planning stage on a number of sites in the county including the Newhaven including the old Fire Station site on Fort Road for the Lewes District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: “Boutique Modern is a fine example of a local business going from strength to strength while also ensuring that they are supporting the local economy of Newhaven and the wider district.

The Conservative MP was given a tour of the factory by Dick Shone, the managing director.

"They will spend 26.7% of their total revenue this financial year with businesses, subcontractors and individuals in Newhaven Town and Lewes District. They have also paid out £942,000 to Newhaven based employees in 21/22 financial year.

“It was fascinating to see how Boutique Modern are able to put together such beautiful modular homes. It is clear that these provide an excellent opportunity to provide much needed housing across the local area and beyond. I look forward to seeing the future success of Boutique Modern.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Ms Caulfield recently visited the Boutique Modern factory on Beach Road – which employs 56 local people in Newhaven and on site.

The factory is capable of 60-70 homes a year made up of houses, maisonettes, and flats all aimed at local sites for local people to live in.