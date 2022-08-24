Newhaven Football Club to unveil new state-of-the-art 3G pitch

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a summer of renovation and upgrade, a state-of-the-art 3G playing surface has been installed at the club’s Fort Road ground and will be unveiled on Friday (August 26).

The Southern Combination Premier Division club has also overhauled its clubhouse, changing rooms and other facilities has transformed the stadium as a whole.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the opening celebrations, a Newhaven Volunteers XI will play a charity football match against Sands United – a Brighton-based team set up to help grieving fathers and their families through football.

A state-of-the-art 3G playing surface has been installed at the club’s Fort Road ground

Kicking-off at 19:30pm, all the gate receipts taken on the night will be split between two of Newhaven FC’s partner charities – Sands United and Ronald McDonald House.

Ronald McDonald House is a facility which allows families to stay nearby while their children are in hospital.

Collection buckets will also be passed around the crowd while the game is in progress.

Prior to the match, a selection of local dignitaries will be invited for a tour of the new facilities, while Newhaven FC officials will be on hand to answer any questions they may have about the new stadium and the club’s plans for the future.

The Southern Combination Premier Division club has also overhauled its clubhouse, changing rooms and other facilities has transformed the stadium as a whole.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The first competitive match on the new surface took place last night when the men’s first team entertained Sheppey United in the FA Cup Preliminary Round Replay.