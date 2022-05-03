No plan to replace Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion bandstand

A spokesperson for the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill has confirmed there are currently no plans to replace the bandstand that was destroyed by Storm Eunice in February.

By Elliot Wright
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:16 pm

The bandstand was torn apart as Storm Eunice gathered strength on February 18.

Gusts of 122mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight, which the Met Office said were provisionally the highest on record in England.

A spokesperson from the pavilion was asked if there were plans to replace the bandstand, but said that there was no information at this time.

Damage to the bandstand at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill due to Storm Eunice. SUS-220221-105827001

The iconic structure was installed 20 years ago and was a popular attraction.

It was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects in conversation with Bexhill school children, and had a number of affectionate names including The Whale Tail, the Sea Shell, and The Heart.

The bandstand hosted swing bands, folk bands, indie bands, rockabilly bands, young musicians, acid house music, DJs and children’s choirs, and was given a makeover in 2017.

