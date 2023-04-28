Plans to re-develop Peacehaven’s Meridian Centre have been approved by Lewes District Council, including plans for the future of the town’s library.

Lewes District Council’s planning committee has approved proposals to demolish the current Meridian Centre and replace it with a Morrisons superstore, 10 smaller retail units and a new library space.

Concerns have been raised by residents and councillors around the size of the new library, as the 302sqm unit proposed would be a third of the size of the current library facilities. There is, however, a second unit which has potential to provide further library space, should East Sussex County Council (ESCC) utilise it.

Deputy Mayor of Peacehaven David Seabrook said: “Councillors and the Friends of the Library will continue to pressure ESCC so we get what we need for our growing town. A library is far more than just books and DVD's. Both units are available for a library if required.”

Peacehaven Meridian Centre. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Peacehaven county councillor Chris Collier said: “The Morrisons development offers a great opportunity for Peacehaven. This valuable infrastructure is vital to the regeneration of our town centre and it’s vital that we keep having positive conversations with the developer as the plan moves forward. So far, they’ve taken onboard lots of community comments. One of the key outstanding issues is East Sussex County Council persisting with the reduction of our Library size.

“Fortunately, Morrisons took onboard our concerns, and there is another unit in the plan behind the current library. In my view it’s vital that the space in this other unit is used to support residents and ensure there is no loss of services and there is a chance to offer more to our community. I’m pleased with the direction the overall plan is going in, but in the next phase we need to make sure local authorises step up and play their part in Peacehaven’s Future.”

Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown Lloyd Russell-Moyle raised the issue of Peacehaven library in Parliament on January 26. He said: "Mr speaker can I raise the plight of Peacehaven and Telscombe conurbation. Over 23,000 people, no FE (further education) provision, high free school meals and pupil premiums despite improving literacy and numeracy still below average, where the County Council wishes to downgrade the library from 900sqm to 300sqm, and have reduced opening times.”

A spokesperson for ESCC commented: “Following approval of Morrisons’ plans for the Meridian Centre, we are continuing the positive discussions to secure a library that meets the needs of the community.

"The current library is much larger than required with a large amount of unused back-office space and we have been considering the option of a smaller, more cost-effective premises for some time. If Morrisons proposals for the site progress, we will continue to offer all the current range of services and provide a quality needs-focussed library service in Peacehaven from the new 300sqm purpose-built library building. There are no plans to reduce opening hours at the library.

“Comparative libraries in terms of space, visitor numbers and books issued include Hailsham, Heathfield and Rye libraries. Our customers at these libraries provide very positive feedback on the range of services on offer, the quality of the provision and the layout of these libraries.”

