Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11:10pm on Saturday (April 30), when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man, who was on foot.

His funeral service will be held at The Downs Crematorium on Saturday (June 18) at 11am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur’s Father, Dr Jens Hölscher, and his brothers, Karl and Volker, have invited members of the public to ‘celebrate Arthur’s life’ this weekend.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm on Saturday (April 30) when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man who was on foot.

On Facebook, they wrote: “Arthur was a big part of many people's lives, and his untimely death has had a massive impact on our community. Arthur had friends in so many places and will be sadly missed forever and always.

“Arthur's family would like to invite you all to join us in celebrating Arthur's life. This includes all members of the public who wish to attend.”

The funeral procession will commence at 10am in Peacehaven via the scene of Arthur’s death between Steyning Avenue and Bramber Avenue on the South Coast Road, with the family laying flowers in his memory.

The procession will then continue along the coast to John Street Police Station, finishing at The Downs Crematorium.

Arthur's family said it welcomed those who would like to follow the procession as a mark of respect to line the road of the scene, police station and The Downs Crematorium.

For those that cannot make it, there is a livestream of the funeral available