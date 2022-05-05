A protest is to be held this Saturday (May 7) outside Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes - to mark a week since Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert died.

Arthur’s brother Karl has organised a ‘Police Injustice Protest’ outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane - the 30-year-old hopes the peaceful demonstration will ‘get this case moving’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert died on Saturday (April 30) - when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man

On Facebook, Karl wrote that since his brother was killed in the collision: “No police officer has been suspended and the officer driving the vehicle is currently still on active duty being paid.

“I am broken, my family is broken, our local community is broken. How can we trust police? People who are meant to serve and protect!!? People we pay our taxes to to protect us.

“On Saturday, May 7, which will mark a week anniversary of Arthur’s death, we want to hold a peaceful protest outside Sussex police headquarters in Lewes, in hope that this may get this case moving.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses and footage from the scene of the road collision.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses and footage from the scene of the road collision.

Sussex Police said they are fully co-operating with the independent investigation.

The protest will start at 1pm, with those attending meeting behind the Tesco in Lewes and marching from there up to the gates of Sussex police HQ.

Karl said online: “We will do this as a community. This could have been anyone’s brother son or father. Still the officer driving and all involved are in active duty. Still being paid by is the public, not even a suspension. #JUSTICEFORARTHUR

“Thank you all for reading and if you would like to come up on Saturday that would be amazing.”