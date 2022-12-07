A man who has been described by his supervisor as ‘the perfect street cop’ has been named Sussex Police’s officer of the year.

Scott Franklin-Lester has worked for the force for 23 years, with 18 of those being on the beat in Eastbourne – although previous to this he was a special between 1992-1999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was nominated for the chief constable’s award for his unmatched drive, motivation, depth of knowledge, skill and focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scott has a real passion for local policing and is very much part of the local community. There are many fine examples of his work over the years but what is said to set him apart from others is the scale and pace at which he responds to problems and the energy he pours into it.

Scott Franklin-Lester (middle). Picture from Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dealing with county lines drug dealers and cuckooing victims are good examples of his desire to catch those responsible for taking over local addresses to deal drugs from and to bring them to justice.”

Sussex Police said PC Franklin-Lester has also built up trust with vulnerable drug users and encourages them to ask for help when they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “He has made a real difference to many people's lives.”

PC Franklin-Lester said: “This is quite amazing really, I've received awards before but this tops it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me it's just going in and getting on with the job and trying to do what I'm paid to do really while making a difference to the people out there. I am lucky to work with an amazing team of people.”

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad