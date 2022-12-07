Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Perfect street cop’ from Eastbourne named officer of the year

A man who has been described by his supervisor as ‘the perfect street cop’ has been named Sussex Police’s officer of the year.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 2:12pm

Scott Franklin-Lester has worked for the force for 23 years, with 18 of those being on the beat in Eastbourne – although previous to this he was a special between 1992-1999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was nominated for the chief constable’s award for his unmatched drive, motivation, depth of knowledge, skill and focus.

Hide Ad

"Scott has a real passion for local policing and is very much part of the local community. There are many fine examples of his work over the years but what is said to set him apart from others is the scale and pace at which he responds to problems and the energy he pours into it.

Most Popular
Scott Franklin-Lester (middle). Picture from Sussex Police
Hide Ad

"Dealing with county lines drug dealers and cuckooing victims are good examples of his desire to catch those responsible for taking over local addresses to deal drugs from and to bring them to justice.”

Sussex Police said PC Franklin-Lester has also built up trust with vulnerable drug users and encourages them to ask for help when they need it.

Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “He has made a real difference to many people's lives.”

PC Franklin-Lester said: “This is quite amazing really, I've received awards before but this tops it all.

Hide Ad

"For me it's just going in and getting on with the job and trying to do what I'm paid to do really while making a difference to the people out there. I am lucky to work with an amazing team of people.”

READ THIS:

Hide Ad

Eastbourne town centre shop to shut

Rightmove happiest places to live: The eight happiest places to live in Sussex

Hide Ad

Sussex bus route named one of the most scenic in the UK

Sussex PoliceRightmove