After a two-year absence due to Covid, the show returned to the heart of the Wealden countryside.
Justin Lycett was there in the High Weald region and here are some of his best photos.
Heathfield Show 2022.
The Heathfield Agricultural Show took place on May 28.
Heathfield Show 2022.
Freestyle Motocross in the main ring saw athletes jumping 35 feet in the air pulling acrobatic stunts over gaps approaching 100 feet
Heathfield Show 2022.
The event is held annually on the last bank holiday Saturday in May at Little Tottingworth Farm, Broad Oak, Heathfield, East Sussex.
Heathfield Show 2022.
Victors could enter the Vintage Tractor area and choose their favourite ones and cast their vote. The winner was awarded the Vickery Challenge Cup during the tractor parade in the Main Ring.
