Pictures: Eastbourne Christmas light switch-on 2022
The Christmas lights have been turned on in Eastbourne town centre.
The event, which included a vegan and craft market, live music and children’s rides, took place on Thursday, November 24. The interactive Christmas tree was switched on at 6pm.
Despite patches of rain families were seen enjoying the event and dancing to the live music to get in the festive spirit. Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan was seen at the event along with Your Eastbourne BID’s Stephen Holt.
As part of the festivities an ice rink is also opening in the town centre on Thursday, December 1, along with Little Chelsea Festive Fun and Fireworks in South Street and Grove Road. On top of this residents will also be treated to Meads Magic on Friday, November 25.
The Christmas light switch-on event was very popular among residents last year as people gathered in the town centre to listen to Christmas carols and to see the tree’s lights switched on.