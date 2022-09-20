PICTURES: The best shots of this year’s Mayfield Carnival Procession

The carnival, run by the Mayfield Bonfire Society, took place on Saturday (September 17) and began with a commemoration at the War Memorial.

A wreath was laid to commemorate Ukraine’s fallen, accompanied by a short eulogy, followed by a minutes' silence and the lighting of the fiery Poppies.

The first procession began at 7:15pm along Station Road, as those involved proceeded up the High Street and down Fletching Street, stopping at the Rose and Crown along the way.

The second procession left the Rose and Crown at 8:15pm and returned to Station Road – to stop just before the Horse Trough.

The grand procession began at 9:15pm and proceeded up the High Street and to the gates of Court Meadow.

The bonfire was located towards the bottom of Court Meadow, to the right of the Fun Fair, and was lit at 9:30pm.

The fire site was divided into two sections, with the far side of the fire reserved for Bonfire Society members only and the uphill side for the public.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

At the end of the procession, when the Court Meadow gates cleared, a firework display commenced for members of the public.

The Mayfield Bonfire Society collected for local charities and said members of the public donated generously throughout.

Here are the photos from the event…..

1. JPSE-20-09-2022-Mayfield Carnival-SSX (14).JPG A wreath was laid to commemorate Ukraine’s fallen, accompanied by a short eulogy, followed by a minutes' silence and the lighting of the fiery Poppies. Photo: Monica Wells Photography Photo Sales

2. JPSE-20-09-2022-Mayfield Carnival-SSX (5).JPG The first procession began at 7:15pm along Station Road, as those involved proceeded up the High Street and down Fletching Street, stopping at the Rose and Crown along the way. Photo: Monica Wells Photography Photo Sales

3. JPSE-20-09-2022-Mayfield Carnival-SSX (2).JPG The second procession left the Rose and Crown at 8:15pm and returned to Station Road – to stop just before the Horse Trough. Photo: Monica Wells Photography Photo Sales

4. JPSE-20-09-2022-Mayfield Carnival-SSX (8).JPG The grand procession began at 9:15pm and proceeded up the High Street and to the gates of Court Meadow. Photo: Monica Wells Photography Photo Sales