Plans for 43 new homes in village between Horsham and Crawley

By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:46 BST
Plans are being put forward to build 43 new homes in a village between Horsham and Crawley.

Developers Stonebond Properties want to knock down farm buildings and build the new estate on land at Millfields Farm in Horsham Road, Rusper.

They are currently seeking planning permission for the new homes from Horsham District Council, along with proposals for a new access road, the provision of public open space and landscaping works.

Stonebond says that the land is currently a ‘part brownfield’ site. It proposes to build a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, 50 per cent of which would, it says, be ‘affordable.’

The farm site in Rusper where developers plan to knock down farm buildings and build 43 new homesThe farm site in Rusper where developers plan to knock down farm buildings and build 43 new homes
The farm site in Rusper where developers plan to knock down farm buildings and build 43 new homes

Agents for the developers, in a statement to the council, say: “The proposed layout will create a landscape-led and sustainable place to live that integrates with both the local community and surrounding rural context.”

However, some people living nearby are lodging objections to the new estate. One said: “Highway access is planned at a dangerous location. Note it is very hard to see at this point in the road.

“Also water pressure is an existing issue in the village. We have episodes of little to no water at times. This development would not be sustainable.”

Another said: “There isn't sufficient amenities in the village for more houses, ie schools, doctors, water etc. This is a village andthe extra noise, pollution would be detrimental.”

Another added: “The development of this site is contrary to Rusper's Neighbourhood Plan which has been approved and adopted, it would significantly diminish the rural and tranquil character of this part of the landscape in Rusper.”

No decisions have yet been made.