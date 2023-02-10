Building 48 homes at a Pagham site would be overdevelopment, Arun planning officers have decided.

An application was submitted for the homes with garaging, covered and open resident and visitor parking; new access, improvements to the existing access off Rose Green Road; hard and soft landscaping and open space and associated works on land west of Osborne Refrigerators (P/111/22/PL).

Refusing the plans, officers said: "By reason of the number, siting, and layout of the dwellings, the proposal represents overdevelopment of the site, and would fail to reflect the established pattern, character, and layout of development in the area. It also fails to respond to neighbouring uses."

They criticised the short lengths of gardens and lack of separation between the homes, the proximity to the adjacent industrial site and under provision of parking spaces.

How the proposed Pagham homes could have looked

The proposed development failed to provide an appropriate mix and tenure of affordable homes, they said.

There was no mitigation for the loss of wildlife habitats and nothing to demonstrate any impact on Pagham Harbour.

Noise and air quality impacts on occupiers and a drainage strategy had not been addressed and developer contributions had not been agreed.

A planning statement for Elivia Homes (Southern) Ltd said the site is in a very sustainable position comprising 1.4 hectares of land immediately to the west of the factory premises owned by Osborne Refrigerators to the north of Rose Green Road.

It said the application site forms the central western part of a Strategic Housing Allocations at Pagham North allocated for 800 dwellings in the Local Plan.

The plan was for seven one bedroom, 23 two bedroom, 14 three bedroom and three four bedroom homes in a cul de sac layout around an access road.

Pagham Parish Council objected saying he site was not masterplanned and was inappropriate for housing given its location next to a factory and shared access.

There was no connectivity to adjoining sites and no benefits to Pagham.

The road is already over capacity and the development would have an unacceptable impact on the highway network, it said, among many concerns.

Aldwick Parish Council also said the access road was too narrow and there were not enough parking spaces.