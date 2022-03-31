Human Nature Lewes Ltd will reveal its plans for the Phoenix at a public exhibition

Plans for a new sustainable neighbourhood in Lewes will be exhibited publicly in April.

Human Nature Lewes Ltd will reveal its plans for the Phoenix at a public exhibtion - where it will present layouts of streets, buildings and public squares ahead of submitting an outline planning application to the South Downs National Park in June.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Smales said: “Over the last few months, our design team has been gathering evidence, drawing and redrawing, evaluating housing types and mix, working up plans for the Health Hub, a new affordable housing scheme and calculating viability.

“We’re delighted to be able to present these plans to the public. The Phoenix will not only create homes and jobs, strengthen flood defences and provide beautiful new public spaces, it will be a radical shift away from business-as-usual developments. It will be something all of Lewes can enjoy and be truly proud of.”

Over the weekend, visitors will be invited to join site tours to better understand how the scheme will transform the brownfield site, which has been neglected following a series of failed proposals.

As well as plans and illustrations and details about commercial and community uses on the site, there will be information about financing, phasing and timescales, flood defences and other infrastructure. The Human Nature team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Planned around the principle of the five-minute neighbourhood, in which most daily needs can be met within a short walk and well connected to the town centre, the Phoenix will be unlike any other development in the UK – and among the most sustainable in Europe.

At the heart of the neighbourhood will be a series of public squares containing workspaces and creative makers’ studios, a fitness and activity centre, a hotel, taproom, community canteen and event space for public use.

A new riverside walkway, the Belvedere, and footbridge will open up the river Ouse to the public.