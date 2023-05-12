Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans for four new business units on former piggery site near Horsham

Proposals are being put forward to demolish a former piggery and build four business units on a site near Horsham.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 12th May 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:29 BST

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council for the venture at Northlands Business Park at Warnham.

Agents for the applicants NJA Town Planning say that the countryside business park consists of mainly former farm buildings set back off the A29 and screened by trees.

They say that the four commercial units, suitable for small businesses, would be contained in a single storey barn-style building separated internally into four units. Each would include a wc/shower and small kitchenette area.

There are plans to demolish this former piggery near Horsham and build four business units on the siteThere are plans to demolish this former piggery near Horsham and build four business units on the site
There are plans to demolish this former piggery near Horsham and build four business units on the site

In a statement to the council, the agents say: “The proposed building is small in scale, as appropriate to the nature of the existing development within the business park.

"It is of a high quality, traditional design which will result in considerable visual improvements following the removal of the former piggery building.”

They maintain the development would “contribute to the wider rural economy.”