A woman from Billingshurst will be walking more than 26 miles along the coast at night to raise awareness for a cardiac arrest charity.

Stephanie May-Hills and her brother Tom will be taking on the challenge, known as a moonlight walk, to raise funds for SADS UK and in memory of Stephanie's husband Martin.

Stephanie lost her husband in November 2021 – when the 32-year-old passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest in his own home. Both Stephanie and Tom and want to raise money for a community public access defibrillator in Billingshurst in memory of Martin to help save lives.

Stephanie said: "The main reason for doing this to raise awareness of ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest’ and most importantly raise money for a lifesaving piece of equipment - a Defibrillator. After losing Martin so suddenly at home on the evening of Saturday November 20th 2021 and going through the traumatic events that unravelled that night - I want to help stop another family having to go through what we all did.

"We live on a big new build development in Billingshurst and at present there are no defibrillators at this end of the village. The aim is to have at least one installed on the development, and in memory of Martin. If this piece of equipment helps to save just one person’s life and prevents their family going through what we continue to go through then I feel it is more than worth it.”

Stephanie and Tom's Walk will take place on Sunday, May 22.

The pair will start their walk at the Bognor Regis Pier Beach at 7pm, and will finish at Brighton Pier. Stephanie described walking at night as a 'challenge in itself' but highlighted they would be walking into her husbands 33rd birthday on Monday (May 23).

Anne Jolly MBE, Founder of SADS UK, the Ashley Jolly SAD Trust, said: “SADS UK thanks Stephanie and Tom for their kind support in memory of Martin. The sudden death of a child, young person or healthy adult is traumatic and devastating. SADS UK offers support to families and individuals who have lost loved ones. SADS UK also places Automated External Defibrillators within communities so that if the first sign of a cardiac condition is cardiac arrest there is equipment available to give the person their best chance of survival.”

