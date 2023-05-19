Plans are being outlined for community gardens to be developed on a village site near Horsham that was once earmarked for a new school.

Broadbridge Heath Parish Council is now seeking public feedback on its ideas for the gardens – including sports pitches, allotments, a greenhouse, pond, orchard and cafe – on land at Wickhurst Green.

It had originally been planned to build a school on the land but the plans were later withdrawn by the Department for Education.

Now parish councillors have come up with what they call a ‘visionary conceptual design’ and say they want to know what people think of the plans. No decisions have yet been made.

Broadbridge Heath Parish Council are asking the public what they think of plans to develop community gardens in the village

The council says in a statement: “The principle is to create a public open space which provides good biodiversity net gain and promotes use from the community in line with the Horsham District Council Green Space Strategy.

"Broadbridge Heath Parish Council would like to engage constructively on this to ensure a green space which benefits the community of Broadbridge Heath.”

Ideas for the community garden have been modelled on London’s Brockwell Park Community Greenhouses. The council says courses could be run there with local groups and business to teach new skills and local education establishments could use space there for horticultural training courses.

A sustainable/green café could champion local produce and plants grown could be offered for sale, and, says the council, there is potential for a farm shop.

The scheme would be funded mainly by developers’ contributions.