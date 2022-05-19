Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022: Saltdean Lido announces 3-day event for the celebrations

On Saturday (June 4), Miami Vice – who have performed and headlined festivals with over 300,000 people – will be performing an 1980s inspired set.

To mark Queen Elizabeth ll’s 70 tear reign, the Lido at Saltdean Park Road will host a programme of entertainment from June 3-5 to celebrate the occasion.

SLCIC Chair , Derek Leaver said: “This will be a great moment for the local community and all the Lido supporters to come together to celebrate not only Her Majesty’s achievements, but also the restoration of Saltdean Lido.”

There will be live music Sussex band Maida Vale and DJ Emett on the Friday to kick off the celebrations.

Adults and children will be able to dive in and have a late night swim in the Lido’s flood-lit, heated pool. Throughout the weekend, there will be a licensed bar for adults.

In in keeping with the 80s theme, an authentic replica of Doc Brown and Marty McFly’s time travelling DeLorean will be in the Lido’s grounds.

On Sunday (June 5), from 11am to 3pm, the lido will be hosting a Jubilee Family Fun Day.

The Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company (SLCIC) has been working in partnership with Saltdean Primary, local nurseries and playgroups to round off the weekend with a free family fun day within the Lido grounds.

This sold out event will start with a royal-themed fancy dress parade and competition.

Mini Queens, Kings, Princes and Princesses will form a procession around the pool – with age ranges being 0-4-years-old, 5-8-years old and 8-11-years-old.

Both of the Lido pools will be open and Goldie the Mermaid will be making a Jubilee visit and will take time to chat and take photos with the children between 12pm and 2pm.

Finally, the SLCIC will also be holding an informative public exhibition on June 3 and 4 between 11am and 3pm.,celebrating the Lido’s history and the exciting new restoration plans for the future.

Details of all Saltdean Lido Platinum Jubilee Celebrations can be found here