A row has broken out over plans to form a residents association at The Forum in Horsham.

Two residents have accused the district council of 'scaring' residents out of forming a group - but the council says it supports the idea and has done what it can to help.

Raymond Nicholson told the County Times they want to start a resident-led committee for the 64-flat building to give flat-owners a greater say on matters such as security, work proposed for the block and other issues affecting occupants.

David said: “We want to decide who is going to manage us. We would decide who the security would be, currently there are alarms going off and we have to wait all night for them to be switched off. At the moment, we don't have a voice.”

Horsham District councillor Ruth Fletcher said following initial discussions with Forum residents, property management services Residential Management Group offered to help the formation of a housing committee and sent letters to Forum occupants outlining how such an association would be organised on February 15.

The letter informs residents of a ‘small subscription fee to cover administrative costs’ and describes the various structural models traditionally used by housing associations.

It also asked Forum occupants in the letter to email her if they are interested in starting an association so she could establish the ‘level of support', stating that residents associations can be ‘hard work for the committee members if they are not supported by residents’.

Mr Hill believes this letter has ‘scared’ many residents out of starting a housing association.

He said: “The author of this letter has a financial interest in retaining the status quo and they have scared people out of starting a housing association with a letter pointing out the cost.

"They [the council] tell me they have only had about 10 responses, of course people have read that and said well I'm not going to spend any more money. With Council Tax and energy bills going up, why would they.”

Councillor Ruth Fletcher said: ”Some residents at the Forum have expressed interest in setting up a residents' association and I support this. These can be an effective way for residents to address matters of concern about the management of their homes and to ensure that residents know who to contact in case of any problems.

“It is up to residents to decide whether they want to go ahead and, if so, whether they want a larger, formal association or a smaller, more informal group.

“Whether residents decide on a formal association (which needs 60% participation to be recognised under the Housing Act) or a smaller and more informal group, I will be happy to support and attend if residents invite me.”

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “The council has entered into correspondence with this particular resident regarding the creation of a Resident Association at the Forum flats, and has actively encouraged this.

“As a result of his request, we have engaged with the residential managing agent and are aware that upon our advice, they have written to all households in the Forum to facilitate this development as we believe it is a good idea and would be beneficial.

“It is therefore disappointing to hear that Mr Hill is claiming the council is not supportive of a Resident Association and this is not a true reflection of the case.”