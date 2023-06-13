A group of walkers have more reason than most to hope that the weather stays warm this weekend – because they will all be naked.

The walkers will be striding out in the altogether at local beauty spot Leonardslee Gardens near Horsham on Saturday.

And it’s all in a good cause. The walkers will be among thousands of people across the UK who will strip off their clothes at various venues to take part in British Naturism’s Naked Heart Walks raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

A spokesperson for British Naturism says people will ‘experience the exhilaration of being nude in the great outdoors, boosting their mental and physical health, reducing their stress – and having a lot of fun.’

Foundation fundraising manager Ben Bishop said: “There are lots of ways you can support the BHF and this is one of the more unusual, but why not try something new? It is an opportunity to free yourself from everyday constraints while enjoying the beautiful surroundings and stunning locations where these walks are being held.

"Whether you dare to bare or keep your clothes on you can take part knowing that you will be helping our researchers find the new treatments and cures that can keep families together longer.”

The naked walk at Leonardslee, Lower Beeding, will take place on Saturday (June 17) from 5.30pm-8.30pm. Leonardslee says the cost to attend is £15 - £35 per person which includes garden entry and points out that the Clocktower Cafe and bar will be open.