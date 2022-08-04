As the school holiday season rolls into action, kids and grown-ups can play it cool by visiting Hollywood Bowl Crawley for a summer of affordable fun.

With temperatures set to soar across the UK, families looking for ways to bowl over the kids can now enjoy a variety of striking offers whilst staying cool.

Open from 10am, Hollywood Bowl Crawley is leaving no pin standing when it comes to helping families with affordable entertainment.

Guests who visit the centres during the school summer holidays can benefit from 25% off games bowled before 11am, as well as a family of four feast at the centre’s American Diner, from just £20, featuring a selection of delicious food and drinks. This includes classics such as hot dogs, burgers, shakes and signature cocktails on offer.

And for any guests wishing to keep the competitive spirit going, Hollywood Bowl’s famous amusement area offers leading games, including Space Invaders, Mario Kart or Halo, as well as all-time family favourites such as air hockey and racing games.

Better yet, competitive kids will be able to try their hand at winning the latest soft toys, including Hungry Hippos and Minions, in the grab claw machines.

Head of Marketing at Hollywood Bowl Group, Liz Penney said: “The school summer holidays are here and whilst it’s great to finally enjoy some sun, we know many families are looking for alternative ways to keep the kids entertained and beat the heat.

“We’ve left no pin standing with lots of exciting offers for families to have fun and enjoy making memories together throughout the holidays.”

Lucky guests will also have the chance to take part in a treasure hunt when visiting their local centre, with the winning team awarded a ‘pin-tastic’ prize once all clues have been unscrambled.

Hollywood Bowl is part of the Hollywood Bowl Group, the UK’s leading ten-pin bowling and competitive socialising business with 67 centres operating under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling and Puttstars (mini golf) brands.