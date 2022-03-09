£50,000 raised for Ukrainians is 'staggering', Midhurst landlord says

The group’s founder Digby Furneaux decided to set up the group following a meeting at his pub, The Swan Inn in Midhurst, to discuss ways to help the people of Ukraine.

Two weeks later and the group, the Ukraine Sunflower Aid, has amassed almost £50,000 from donations as well as more than 150 volunteer drivers.

Describing the incredible growth, Digby told this newspaper: “It’s staggering that we have been able to raise that in less than two weeks — it’s going up and up and up.”

The volunteers of Ukraine Sunflower Aid

The first wave of volunteers are due to set off on Monday, March 14, with 15 vans and 30 volunteers gearing up for their humanitarian trip.

It has also received national attention with Digby arriving for interviews with Sky News.

The project has not been without its difficulties however.

Digby said: “Our main problem is the hundreds of people trying to get out there are being stopped by customs officers. Some vans are being turned away and some vans have been there for four days.”

After hearing about the difficulties Digby has said the Ukraine Sunflower Aid are ensuring customs forms are being rigorously filled out and checked to ensure their volunteers have a smooth passage.

He added: “I have been talking to some big burly builder types who aren’t used to showing their emotions just crying down the phone to me because they just want to be out there to help.”

The group is inundated with physical donations and volunteer support, Digby said, but he asked that anyone who would like to contribute to the cause to do so by making a donation to the Just Giving Page.