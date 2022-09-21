Public to be consulted over plans for hundreds of homes on prime Horsham site

National urban regeneration specialists Muse Developments aim to build the houses, along with cafes, shops and business units, on the former Novartis site in Parsonage Road – now known as Horsham Enterprise Park.

Muse had planned to seek the public’s views on the proposals at what they called a ‘community conversation’ earlier this month but it was postponed following the Queen’s death.

Now they are inviting local residents, businesses and community groups to discuss their plans during a drop-in session at The Holbrook Club in North Heath Lane, Horsham, on Thursday September 29 between 3pm to 8pm.

How the new development on the former Novartis site in Parsonage Road, Horsham, could look

A spokesperson said: “This first community conversation will focus on the residential part of the site, where, in partnership with Muse’s sister company, Lovell, the team will create 264 new homes, with 35 per cent affordable housing.

"The proposed new homes will be delivered alongside a range of amenities, including spaces for cafes, shops and pop-up markets around the landmark ‘tower building.’

"Further details on the vision for the employment part of site will come forward early next year.

"Muse aim to bring together sustainable spaces that meet the needs of businesses in the long term and are already engaging with potential occupiers.

"The regeneration of Horsham Enterprise Park will be set within 18 acres – the equivalent of nine full size football pitches – of curated green space, which will include a public park, cycling, walking and running routes, along with new habitats for wildlife to enhance the biodiversity of the area.”

The company has previously said that the former art deco Novartis tower building will be central to its scheme and will be converted into residential units.

A range of amenities are proposed to be sited near the iconic building such as a cafe, restaurant, shops and public squares for people to meet and socialise.

The company also says that a planned new employment zone will provide ‘cutting-edge, innovative workspace for the businesses of the future.’

The Parsonage Road site has been vacant since pharmaceutical firm Novartis left the town in 2014. It was formerly made up of various office blocks, laboratories and workshops as part of Novartis' operations. Most of these buildings have now been demolished.

Outline planning permission for redevelopment was granted by Horsham District Council in February 2020, and Muse say they are now consulting the local community before submitting a ‘reserved matters’ planning application.

West Sussex County Council bought the site for £16m in 2016 after the pharmaceutical giant’s sudden decision to leave the town.

It originally set out to create world-leading science park but later put forward proposals to create a mixed scheme providing business space and new homes.