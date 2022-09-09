A book of condolence is available to sign in the town hall foyer from 10am today (Friday, September 9) until 4pm and then from 9am-4pm during the period of national mourning, excluding the weekends.

Additional books of condolence will be available to sign at K2 leisure centre and The Hawth later this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floral tributes can be left at the bandstand in the Memorial Gardens. Please do not leave any candles or lanterns. Flowers will be cleared away the day after Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral. All notes on the tributes will be retained, digitised and stored in the town hall.

Queen Elizabeth II: Crawley Borough Council pays tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

A two minute silence for the death of Her Majesty the Queen will be observed at 11am outside the Town Hall on the day of the State Funeral.

Her Majesty the Queen visited Crawley a number of times during her reign (1950, 1958, 1969, 1982, 1988 and 2006).

In 1950, the then Princess Elizabeth opened Manor Royal, the main road through Crawley’s industrial estate. The name had been kept a secret because it had been chosen by the Princess after looking at an old tithe map of the area.

Shortly after in 1958, Her Majesty the Queen officially opened Gatwick Airport and Queens Square. She also visited Langley Green Community Hall, Crawley Technical College, St Mary’s Church in Southgate and the George Hotel in the High Street.

Councillor Jilly Hart, Mayor of Crawley, said: “I was extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of Crawley Borough Council, its councillors and residents, our warmest thoughts go to the rest of the Royal family at this difficult time as we join the nation in mourning.

“We are very proud to have hosted Her Majesty the Queen here in our town on several occasions during her reign. Her dedication and service to her country were exceptional and she touched the hearts of millions of people across the nation, Commonwealth and the world. She will be fondly remembered.”